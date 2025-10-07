Super League: Jake Connor of Leeds Rhinos named 2025's Man of Steel; Wigan's Eva Hunter Woman of Steel

Leeds Rhinos' Jake Connor has been named 2025's Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel, beating off competition from Hull KR's Mikey Lewis and Wigan Warriors' Jai Field.

Connor has flourished since his surprise departure from Huddersfield Giants, guiding Leeds to their first top-four finish in eight seasons.

The 30-year-old featured 25 times for Leeds in 2025, finishing his season with 30 try assists and 73 goals off the tee - only one player made more for both - while adding seven tries, one drop-goal and 324 carries.

Wigan Warriors' Eva Hunter was named Women's Super League Woman of Steel, following her side's Grand Final victory over St Helens on Sunday - completing a historic treble.

"Pretty crazy," Connor said upon collecting his award. "It was a crazy start to the year. I turned up to Leeds as a utility player, playing centre in the reserve team.

"If you'd have asked me then if I'd pick up this award it would definitely have been no.

"I had to put my ego aside and get my head down, put the work in. I didn't want to leave anything out there this season, and I feel like I did that. I went after it.

"It's an honour to join the list of elite players. It's not easily won. It's a tough award to win and it's always something I've dreamt about winning.

"It's special to receive."

Last year's Super League winner Lewis would have become only the fourth player to win the award more than once since its inception in 1977 - and only the second to retain it, following Paul Sculthorpe in 2001 and 2002.

Lewis, 24, delivered another exceptional season, propelling Hull KR into a second successive Grand Final and helping secure their maiden League Leaders' Shield.

Australia international Field, 28, was instrumental in helping the defending Super League champions reach another Grand Final.

Hull KR's Willie Peters was named Super League Coach of the Year, while Wigan's Denis Betts was awarded Women's Super League Coach of the Year.

St Helens' Harry Robertson was named Super League Young Player of the Year, with Wigan's Izzy Rowe named Women's Super League Young Player of the Year.

London Roosters' Joe Coyd was named 2025's Wheels of Steel winner.

When and where is the 2025 Super League Grand Final?

The Grand Final is taking place on Saturday October 11, 6pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports, with the 'Theatre of Dreams' Old Trafford once again the host venue for the blockbuster event.

Starting back in 1998, the Grand Final has always taken place at the home of Manchester United, with 10 different teams having competed for the trophy.

St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves, and Hull KR have experienced walking out of the tunnel but not all these teams have won it.

Indeed, only Wigan, Saints, Bradford, and Leeds have lifted the coveted trophy, the rest of Super League daring to dream they can one day join that very small list.

How to watch the Super League Grand Final

Live Betfred Super League Saturday 11th October 5:00pm

The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 11, live on Sky Sports.

The match will take place at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.