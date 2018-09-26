Dominique Peyroux signs new St Helens contract

Dominique Peyroux has extended his stay at St Helens

St Helens back-row forward Dominique Peyroux has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The former New Zealand Warriors player has made 72 appearances since making his Saints debut against Huddersfield in 2016 and has impressed under coach Justin Holbrook.

Peyroux was an ever-present this season until he broke his arm in the last match of the regular Super League season in July.

He made his comeback in last Saturday's win at Warrington, though, and has been named in the squad for their final game of the initial set of Super 8s fixtures against Castleford on Friday night.

Saints have already secured a semi-final tie against Warrington at the Totally Wicked Stadium on October 4 - live on Sky Sports.

"It's great for us to keep Dom," said Holbrook said. "When he was out of the side everyone realised just how valuable a player he was to the team.

"He gets through a lot of work that people don't see. He is an aggressive player with lots of energy who gives us real strike on the edges.

"He has worked really hard in pre-season and throughout the year to become a player we all love having on the field."

Peyroux himself was also delighted to be extending his stay at St Helens.

"I'm blessed to re-sign with the club. It has been a very exciting year so far, but we know there is still work to do," he said.

"I have had a frustrating last few weeks through injury but I am really pleased to be back out on the field with the brothers."