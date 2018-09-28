St Helens confirm Lachlan Coote signing from North Queensland Cowboys

Lachlan Coote will replace Ben Barba in the St Helens backline

St Helens have confirmed the signing of Scotland international Lachlan Coote as a replacement for Ben Barba.

The 28-year-old will arrive in England later this year in what is effectively a straight swap deal with North Queensland Cowboys, with Barba cutting short his stay in Super League to move to Townsville on a 12-month deal.

Coote, who was not offered a new deal by the Cowboys, has signed a three-year contract with the Super League leaders and becomes their third NRL capture for 2019 following the signing of Fiji captain Kevin Naiqama from Wests Tigers and Cronulla forward Joseph Paulo.

"My family and I are really excited to be moving to England," said Coote.

"It is a great opportunity to play for such a proud and successful club and I'm really looking forward to settling in and kicking off the 2019 season."

Ben Barba will return to the NRL at the end of the season

Coote made 166 NRL appearances and was part of the Cowboys side that won the 2015 Grand Final, and he scored at Headingley the following year when they beat Leeds in the World Cup Challenge.

"I'm really excited to have such a quality player coming to our club," said Saints coach Justin Holbrook.

"He is an exciting player with a good kicking game and vision. He will suit our club perfectly."