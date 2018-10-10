Danny Richardson pulls out of England Knights squad with injury

St Helens scrum-half Danny Richardson has withdrawn from the England Knights squad for the tour to Papua New Guinea because of injury.

Richardson, who topped the Super League scoring list in 2018 with 135 goals and 296 points, suffered a groin tear in last Thursday's play-off semi-final defeat by Warrington.

"I'm gutted that I won't get the chance to represent the Knights in PNG," he said.

"It has been a crazy season for me with plenty of ups and downs but it is important I get myself right for pre-season.

"I want to continue to work hard and improve for next year."

Richardson was believed to be a potential replacement for Castleford scrum-half Luke Gale, who pulled out of the senior England squad for the autumn internationals with a knee injury.