James Roby: St Helens captain picks his best team-mates and toughest opponents

James Roby joined us on the Golden Point Vodcast this week after reaching the career milestone of 500 appearances.

The St Helens skipper celebrated the landmark in Sunday's Betfred Super League win over Castleford.

It is the latest in a long line of achievements by the 34-year-old, which include winning 34 caps for England and Great Britain, appearing in eight Grand Finals - winning three - and winning the 2007 Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

Roby joined Jenna Brooks, Stevie Owen and Phil Clarke to reflect on his illustrious career and was asked to select some of the best players he has played alongside, as well as his toughest opponent who is still playing in Super League.

Name one player you would bring back to St Helens at their peak for one season

Jamie Lyon won a Super League and Challenge Cup double with Saints in 2006

I'd pick Jamie Lyon. I've got fantastic memories of Jamie coming over in 2005. He was a bit of a freak at times with his ability.

When he first came over I remember he had put a bit of weight on, had a really scruffy hairdo. We were wondering who this guy was that we've signed.

But it turned out to be a fantastic signing. He soon got himself in shape, got his hair cut and started killing it on the field. He was a great bloke to have around as well.

In 2005 and 2006, there were a lot of games where we were in tough situations going into the last 20 minutes, and you could rely on Jamie to pull something out of the bag or to make a bit of space and put Darren Albert or Ade Gardner in for a try.

He was a very special player.

Which player would you like to play alongside for the next 10 years?

Morgan Knowles' performances last season earned him a place in the Super League Dream Team

It's probably someone who is already at the club. I'd say Morgan Knowles.

He epitomises everything that I think a rugby league player can and should be, in terms of his attitude, work ethic, honesty, how genuine he is.

He just wants to work hard and doesn't want to let anybody down. You can clearly see that in the way he plays. In my opinion he's a fantastic player, one of the best.

He's integral in what we do as a club and a team. Having lads like him, who set that example day-in day-out, you can definitely build a team around that.

Name a player currently playing in Super League who you'd like to avoid playing against for the rest of your career

Sam Tomkins made an impressive return to the Catalans team in last weekend's hammering of Wakefield

Early on I remember playing against Andy Farrell. There was a bit of verbals going on in a scrum against Wigan away. He wasn't a nice man to be in a scrum with.

There was also Semi Tadulala for Wakefield. He used to run like an absolute wrecking ball.

The players I want to avoid now are the ones that keep you on your toes, who never give up and keep moving.

Sam Tomkins, with his speed on the ball and the way he's moving at the minute... Earlier on in the year he looked back to his best.

He looks like he's moving so gracefully. He covers those metres laterally across the field at such speed and can change direction so quickly.