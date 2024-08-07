Tristan Sailor: St Helens sign cross-code great Wendell Sailor's son from Brisbane Broncos for 2025

Tristan Sailor, the son of cross-code international Wendell Sailor, will join St Helens on a two-year contract for the start of the 2025 Betfred Super League season.

The 26-year-old outside back is moving from Brisbane Broncos at the end of the current season and will join incoming assistant coach Lee Briers in switching from the NRL side to the nine-time Super League champions.

Sailor began his career with another of his father's former clubs, St George Illawarra Dragons, and already has a good idea of what to expect at Totally Wicked Stadium thanks to one of his old team-mates.

"I'm so excited to join St Helens," Sailor said. "Back when I was at the Dragons, James Graham told me all about the English fans and the Saints fans especially and how passionate they are for their rugby so I'm really looking forward to coming over.

"It's always been a goal of mine to come over and play in the UK at the top level, so to do that was a big appeal for me and I'm super grateful to Saints for giving me the opportunity to do that.

"It's always been a big goal of mine to win a trophy. I've been with Broncos in the extended squad last year when they went to the Grand Final and just came up short. Seeing the history of Saints and its success I'm sure will help me achieve what I want to."

Sailor brings plenty of options for St Helens' backs division, being capable of slotting in either at full-back or stand-off similar to homegrown talent Jack Welsby.

Saints head coach Paul Wellens is in no rush to decide which position Sailor will be best utilised in, though, and is excited by what the Australian can add to the squad.

"First of all, Tristan is an exciting player," Wellens said. "He has got some attacking flair and is a player I am sure the fans will look forward to watching play.

"He is a determined player, and he is coming over because he wants to be part of a successful team. I am sure he will come in and improve our team.

"The fact he can play at full-back or at No 6, similar to Jack gives us options but we don't need to make decisions too soon on where he plays. What we do know, and what we are confident in, is he will add a lot to our team.

"Tristan has played in some big games and he's still young, hungry and focused on success. We hope to help him achieve his ambitions and we feel confident in doing that at St Helens."

