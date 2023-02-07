Salford's Brodie Croft: Super League Man of Steel signs contract with Red Devils until 2030

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of Man of Steel Brodie Croft's tries for the Salford Red Devils in the Betfred Super League in 2022 Watch all of Man of Steel Brodie Croft's tries for the Salford Red Devils in the Betfred Super League in 2022

Brodie Croft has signed a long-term contract extension with Salford Red Devils, keeping him at the Betfred Super League club until 2030.

Winner of the 2022 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel in his debut season, Croft set Super League alight last year as the Red Devils reached the play-off semi-finals by contributing 25 try assists and seven tries to Salford's campaign.

The former Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos half-back had been linked with a return to the NRL from 2024 onwards, but has now agreed a lengthy deal to remain at the AJ Bell Stadium beyond his initial two-year contract.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Croft paid tribute to his wife, family and team-mates after being named as the 2022 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Croft paid tribute to his wife, family and team-mates after being named as the 2022 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel

"I'm delighted to extend my time at Salford," Croft said. "This group of boys is something special and along with the coaching staff through to the performance staff and office staff, I'm excited at what the future holds for the club."

Croft immediately established himself as one of the stars of Super League in 2022, forming a strong half-back partnership with Marc Sneyd which helped propel Salford into the play-offs despite many pundits predicting another year of struggle for the team.

I'm delighted to extend my time at Salford...I'm excited at what the future holds for the club. Brodie Croft on signing a long-term Salford contract

As well as beating Wigan Warriors star Jai Field and Super League's Young Player of the Year Jack Welsby, of St Helens, to the prestigious Man of Steel accolade, the 25-year-old was one of three Salford players named in the competition's Dream Team, along with the Red Devils' leading try-scorer Ken Sio and Samoa international centre Tim Lafai.

Other individual accolades included Croft being awarded the Albert Goldthorpe Medal, and taking home Salford's coaches player, players' player and supporters' player of the year at the club's annual end-of-season awards night.

His involvement on the field went deeper than just 32 try contributions too, as he featured in Super League's top 10 for carries (433), metres (2,761) and clean breaks (30).

Tim Lafai, Croft and Ken Sio were all named in the 2022 Super League Dream Team

"It's fantastic news that our current Man of Steel has made a long-term commitment to pulling on the Salford Red Devils jersey," head coach Paul Rowley said.

"The playing group, staff and myself are delighted that Brodie shares our vision and ambition for success and we get the chance to continue to work together going forward.

"He's a fantastic role model for our young supporters and a person who drives standards on and off the field. We are all very proud of the player and person Brodie is and look forward to playing a part in his career going forward."

The new Super League season starts on Thursday February 16 as Warrington Wolves host Leeds Rhinos. Watch 66 live matches, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs and the Grand Final, on Sky Sports in 2023 and stream on NOW TV.