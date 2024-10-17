Super League: Kurt Haggerty to replace Paul Rowley as Salford Red Devils head coach from 2026 season

Salford Red Devils have confirmed that Kurt Haggerty will replace Paul Rowley as head coach of the Betfred Super League side from the start of the 2026 season.

Haggerty, currently assistant coach at the club, will step up after Rowley revealed earlier this week that he will be taking on the director of rugby role.

The 35-year-old worked closely with Rowley at Leigh as a player and Toronto Wolfpack as a coach.

He also took interim charge as head coach of Leigh during the 2021 Betfred Super League season, but was unable to help them avoid relegation.

"When I joined the club back in 2022, there was a clear strategy, vision and legacy being implemented for the future of the club," said Haggerty.

"It's great to see the club moving in the right direction and it's a very exciting time to be a part of the organisation.

"I would like to thank Paul King and the board of directors for the opportunity to coach the Red Devils.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Salford Red Devils against the Leigh Leopards in the Super League play-off elimination final

"I would also like to personally thank Paul Rowley for being a continued support network and mentor through this journey, as well as other coaches I have worked alongside to get to this point today.

"And finally, thank you to my family for their unwavering support."

Salford finished fourth in last season's Super League before losing to Leigh Leopards in a thrilling elimination play-off clash.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.