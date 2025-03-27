 Skip to content

Salford Red Devils issue statement after players and staff of Super League side not paid on time again

Salford Red Devils' financial issues continue as they fail to pay players and staff on time for March; Super League side also failed to pay on time last month; the club issues a statement to say it 'remains a difficult situation for everyone'

Thursday 27 March 2025 20:33, UK

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 23/02/2023 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 2 - Salford Red Devils v Hull KR - AJ Bell Stadium, Salford, England - Salford mascots with flags.
Image: Salford Red Devils have failed to pay wages on time for the second successive month

Salford have confirmed that players and staff at the crisis-hit Betfred Super League club have not been paid on time for the second month in a row.

Appearing to have run out of patience with their new owners, Salford said in a statement: "As many will already know, our payroll wasn't delivered this morning as scheduled, despite assurances."

Salford have been operating under salary cap sanctions for much of the season due to their financial plight, restricting the number of players they can pick for their matchday squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Jon Wilkin and Jodie Cunningham discuss the difficult situation Salford find themselves in

Allied with a mounting injury list, Salford head coach Paul Rowley said this week that the club are currently down to 15 players for Sunday's trip to reigning champions Wigan, including new loan signing George Hill.

Salford claimed their first league win of the season by beating Huddersfield Giants on March 20, after their depleted side lost their first four matches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Super League match between Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants

Star players Marc Sneyd, Brad Singleton and Tim Lafai have all left the club in recent weeks, but it has made little difference to Rowley's options as their financial crisis rumbles on.

A new consortium, headed by Swiss banker Dario Berta, appeared to have secured the club's future when they completed a takeover in the summer, but they have since made a series of excuses for the delayed payment.

The statement added: "It remains a difficult situation for everyone at Salford Red Devils.

"Irrespective of this, we, as players and staff have continued to uphold our commitments with professionalism, ensuring the club remains competitive on and off the field.

"Now, we await the same level of commitment from those responsible for ensuring the stability of our organisation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Super League match between St Helens and Salford Red Devils, where the hosts cruised to an 82-0 win

"The unwavering support of our fans and partners during this challenging time, is both humbling and inspiring, it makes all the difference to players and staff."

Salford travel to Wigan Warriors on Sunday (3pm ko) and Catalans Dragons on Friday April 4 (7pm ko), while their next home game is against Leeds Rhinos on Thursday April 10.

