Chris Chester hails Wakefield Trinity's character in defeat to Warrington

Chris Chester praised his team's character in defeat to Warrington

Wakefield coach Chris Chester was proud of his team's fightback even though they came up agonisingly short against Warrington.

Trinity made a poor start, conceding three tries in the first 12 minutes, and trailed 34-12 after an hour before scoring four tries in the last 16 minutes to set up a nerve-jangling finish.

Danny Brough had a chance to tie the scores with an attempt to convert Joe Arundel's 78th-minute try but his kick went narrowly wide and Wolves were able to hang on for a 34-32 victory that enabled them to draw level with Betfed Super League leaders St Helens.

4:26

"To come up short like that is a tough one to take," said Chester. "It was a tale of two halves.

"They were far superior in the first half when everything seemed to happen too quick for us but that second half is what we're all about and I couldn't be more proud of them.

"The character and desire was there for all to see tonight. It comes down to one kick and I thought we were going to nick it at the end.

"The talk was all about going for a drop-goal before Broughy took the kick, we were that confident he was going to get it.

"But Broughy is going to win us more than we lose and we shouldn't have been in that position.

"I know we lost the game but, with that kind of effort and commitment, we will win more than we lose. I'm proud and pleased we found a way to get back in. It felt like a bit of a win.

"We scored some nice tries but that first 40 killed us."

Centre Toby King, earning family bragging rights at the expense of older brother George in the Wakefield team, scored the first try and sent his winger Josh Charnley over for the first of his two tries as the Wolves raced into an 18-0 lead.

But coach Steve Price compared Wakefield's second-half fightback to an avalanche which left his side powerless and he was relieved to get away with a win.

In the end, after being outscored by six tries to five, Wolves were grateful to the boot of Stefan Ratchford, who kicked seven goals from seven attempts.

0:19

"We got a win and that's the most pleasing thing out of tonight," said Price.

"I thought our first 40 minutes was outstanding. We were really polished in attack and defensively we were sound.

"The last 22 minutes were like an avalanche, it was coming and we couldn't control it.

"They are a good footy team and they moved the ball around. There are a few things we need to dust up on but it's credit to our playing group to hang in and come away with a win.

"There's a lot of positive stuff we can take out of it, we're in a good place at the moment."