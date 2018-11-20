Ben Westwood signs one-year Warrington Wolves extension

Ben Westwood will stay at Warrington Wolves for the 18th consecutive season in 2019

Second rower Ben Westwood has signed a one-year contract extension with Warrington Wolves for the 2019 season.

The 37-year-old will enter his 18th season in the primrose and blue, after being signed from Wakefield Trinity in 2002, and will carry on being the oldest player in Super League.

Westwood made 436 appearances for the Wire, crossing for 128 tries and kicking 83 goals to record 678 points.

"I'm very much looking forward to another season at Warrington," Westwood said. "I really enjoyed last year.

"It's the pre-season training that's going to be the first test but I still feel I can get through it. I will get my head down and keep training hard so I'm ready for any competition that comes my way.

"I'm still aiming to play as many games as I can going into next year. I've been here a long time and experience counts for everything so hopefully I can pass some of that on to the younger guys and play a part in them stepping up."

Westwood, pictured running at former club Wakefield's defence, will be again the oldest player in Super League

Westwood has been a regular starter for the Wolves, playing in all but four of their 37 league and cup matches in 2018, including two major finals in the Super League play-offs and the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

"We did really well last year reaching the two major finals," said Westwood. "This year we've brought in some great players so hopefully we can build on last year and go that one step further.

"I'll know when my time is but at the moment I still have that desire to play. I feel as though I've played my part over the last 17 seasons and one more will be great to hopefully go away with a Grand Final win too."

Westwood holds heritage number 1033 and has played in five Challenge Cup finals and three Grand Finals with Warrington.

Westwood's Wolves lost out to Catalans Dragons in the 2018 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final in August

His international career has seen him represent England on 27 occasions including the 2008 and 2013 World Cups.

"I was really pleased with how Ben went about his business this year," added Warrington head coach Steve Price. "He nailed his pre-season and that was reflected in his performances throughout the year.

"We kept in regular dialogue and I'd deliver on my word if he kept playing good football and his body was holding up.

"I look forward to seeing Ben in 2019. His pre-season's important again and we will then get into the swing of things after Christmas.

"He's been a terrific role model. He's a first-class guy to coach; I love everything about him and what he stands for. He is the ultimate warrior."