Warrington's Stefan Ratchford facing 16 weeks out with torn pectoral muscle

Warrington will be without England full-back Stefan Ratchford for up to 16 weeks because of a torn pectoral muscle.

Wolves coach Steve Price has confirmed the former Salford utility back, an ever-present who is the club's leading scorer in 2019, will undergo surgery after picking up the injury in last Saturday's home defeat by Hull.

"Stefan's going under the knife tomorrow to get his pec re-attached," Price told the Warrington Guardian on Tuesday. "It was an unfortunate injury that he picked up during the game. It's hugely unfortunate because he's been playing some really good football.

"I really feel for him because he's put so much work into his campaign to date. One positive is that it won't be season-ending. He'll be back. He's the ultimate professional and he'll handle everything with his rehab."

The normal recovery time for a torn pectoral muscle is between 12 and 16 weeks.

Ratchford's full-back spot for Saturday's clash with Wigan in the Magic Weekend at Anfield is likely to go to Jake Mamo, who has recovered from an ankle injury, while Dec Patton is expected to take over the goal-kicking duties.