Warrington Wolves sign Leilani Latu from Gold Coast Titans

Leilani Latu has signed a two-year deal with Warrington Wolves

Warrington have signed Tongan forward Leilani Latu on a two-year contract ahead of the new season.

The 26-year-old prop, who is 6ft 2in and weighs 17st 9lb, joins Wolves from Gold Coast Titans.

🧩 The final piece of the puzzle! ✍️🐺 pic.twitter.com/Bbc2TaLEgt — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) January 21, 2020

"We are always looking for quality rugby players to bring to our club and we feel Leilani fits that," said Warrington coach Steve Price.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and developing his game during his time at Warrington as we feel there is a lot more he can bring to the game."

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves Live on

Latu began his NRL career at Penrith Panthers in 2015 before joining Gold Coast two years later, while he also represented Tonga in 2017.

"I'm looking forward to getting into training with the boys and creating some combinations with them," Latu said.

"It's an exciting brand of footy here and I couldn't turn down the opportunity.

"I chose Warrington because of the quality of players and I have played with a couple of them back in the NRL too; Ben Murdoch-Masila and Sitaleki Akauola at Penrith and we had some success there."