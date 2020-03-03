Warrington full-back Matty Ashton set for five months out with torn hamstring

Matty Ashton injured himself in the win against Toronto on February 21

Warrington full-back Matty Ashton could be out for up to five months with a torn hamstring, the club have revealed.

The 21-year-old former Swinton winger has made a spectacular start to his Super League career, impressing in each of his three games so far in the full-backrole.

However, the pacy Ashton was injured during the Wolves' 32-22 win over Toronto on February 21 and coach Steve Price says the news is bad.

"He was doing really well and it was just unfortunate that, when he kicked the ball, his leg was hyper-extended while he was running quite quickly," Price said.

"It'll be four or five months and it's a big shame."

The news comes on the day Ashton was named among the group of players chosen by England Knights coach Paul Anderson to attend a get-together at Old Trafford on March 23.

"It's unbelievable and a credit to Matty, the coaching staff and how hard he's worked," Price said.

"There have been elements that have been added to his game to put him into that position.

"I'm really pleased for him and it's unfortunate he's picked up a really serious injury at the moment.

"There's still a fair bit of hard work for him to do to get back onto the picture but once he does I'm confident he'll get back to where he left off."

Warrington, who host Castleford on Friday, live on Sky Sports Arena, are also monitoring the fitness of hooker Daryl Clark, whose foot was placed in a moon boot after he injured it during last Friday's 36-0 defeat at Leeds.