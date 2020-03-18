Mike Cooper signs two-year Warrington Wolves contract extension

Warrington Wolves' Mike Cooper has extended his stay at the club

Mike Cooper has signed a two-year contract extension at Warrington Wolves.

The 31-year-old, a Wolves academy graduate, will now remain at the Halliwell Jones Stadium until November 2022.

Cooper has played 226 times for Warrington, either side of a three-year spell in the NRL with St George Illawarra Dragons, since making his debut in 2006.

The England international, currently in his testimonial year with his hometown club, has won two Challenge Cups and played in three Grand Finals.

Cooper told the club's official website: "I am delighted to have agreed my new contract. As a local player having grown up with the club, it means that bit more to me every time I pull on our colours.

"It is an honour to be celebrating my testimonial this year too as Warrington Wolves has been a big part of my life from day one, and the support of the fans has been invaluable."

Wolves coach Steve Price added: "It's good to be able to extend the contract of another of our core senior players. I've had a good working relationship with Mike for a long time now.

"He has been one of our form forwards for the last couple of seasons. You know what you get from Mike each week; he has been really consistent in his performances and I'm ecstatic for him to re-sign at the club he loves."