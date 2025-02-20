Luke Littler Stadium: What to expect as Warrington Wolves honour world champion

When Warrington Wolves take on Catalans Dragons on Friday, live on Sky Sports, they will be using the occasion to celebrate one of their own: Luke Littler.

Lifelong Warrington fan Littler, who became the youngest winner of the World Darts Championship when he triumphed at Alexandra Palace in January, will not be stood in his customary spot on the terraces but rather will be experiencing a night like no other at the Halliwell Jones stadium.

Although, we should not call it that, because on Friday new signs will be up. For one night only, Warrington will play at the 'Luke Littler Stadium'.

Warrington will be taking the opportunity to celebrate one of their own fan's greatest achievements. Littler will be a guest of honour on the night and lead the team out, as well as parading his world championship trophy around the pitch at half-time.

For the 18-year-old, this will be quite a change from round one of the Super League where he stood among the Wolves away fans at Huddersfield Giants to cheer his team on.

Littler has already got to have a trophy parade at his beloved Manchester United but even he admits this one is going to feel a little bit different.

"I can't wait. I'm sure it'll be a good night," Littler said.

"I went for the first game of the season on Sunday when we were away to Huddersfield, we got the win there. But hopefully I can bring the boys some more luck and we can get the win against Catalans.

"I know most of them [the fans]. I think there was about 1,700 of us there at Huddersfield.

"But I think this is going to, I wouldn't say feel better because it's Manchester United, but it'll probably be one of the biggest atmospheres. I think it's still around 16,000. The Halliwell Jones will be my stadium so I can't wait now."

And why are Warrington choosing to do this? For Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick, it is important to recognise Warrington's own doing incredible things recognised around the world.

"Luke's achievements on the world stage have been nothing short of incredible, and we are immensely proud to celebrate his success with this special homecoming," Fitzpatrick said.

"He's a true Warrington fan, and therefore renaming our stadium in his honour for our home opener is a fitting tribute."

Super League and darts combine once again for fitting spectacle

Sky Sports' Megan Wellens...

Super League and darts have quite a unique relationship. A large percentage of darts players are fans of a rugby league side and vice versa.

We have seen this play out before: St Helens honoured Michael Smith when he won the World Darts Championship back in 2023 with a trophy parade at the stadium.

His image was also adorned on the sign into the town alongside an image of the Saints winning the World Club Challenge which read: 'Welcome to St Helens: Home of the World Champions.'

Just like Smith who is regularly on the terraces at the Saints, Warrington now get the opportunity to honour one of their own who has followed the side home and away.

Littler is often spotted at the Halliwell Jones Stadium with his family and regularly attends with the away fans when he can.

When he parades the trophy around on Friday night, he will see many a familiar face.

While his parade at Manchester United would have been overawing, in Warrington he will get to celebrate with those who have watched his success from the very beginning as they sing, 'there is only one Luke Littler'.

