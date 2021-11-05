Luke Gale: England international joins Hull FC on initial 12-month deal

Luke Gale has left the Rhinos to join Hull FC

Hull FC have signed England international and former Man of Steel Luke Gale on a one-year deal.

Gale is the fourth off-season signing for the Airlie Birds, who have already added Fiji internationals Kane Evans and Joe Lovodua, and England Knights winger Darnell McIntosh as they look to improve on last season's disappointing eighth-placed finish.

The 33-year-old has amassed more than 320 career appearances, scoring 115 tries and kicking more than 700 goals in spells with Harlequins, Bradford, Castleford and most recently Leeds.

Gale gives Hull a stronger spine, lining up alongside 2021 Man of Steel nominee Jake Connor and former New South Wales stand-off Josh Reynolds.

"First and foremost, it's a massive club with lots of ambition and that was a key attractive factor for me," Gale told hullfc.com.

"It's a squad that you would consider to be a title-challenging one with plenty of depth for 2022, so I'm massively excited to be joining the club.

"I spoke with Brett [Hodgson] at length last night and he discussed what he expected from me. I was really impressed with what I heard and it excited me even more.

"Throughout the Super League era, I have been on the receiving end of this Hull side several times - I just think it's a really exciting squad to be a part of.

"I think it's a great fit for me as a player, too. With Jake Connor at fullback, that suits me as a player and the strength we have in other areas across the pitch I feel will complement me hugely, as well.

"It's a perfect fit for me. I can't wait to meet the lads and crack on with pre-season training."