Super League: Clinical Hull FC defeat Catalans Dragons 14-8 on special night for Danny Houghton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Hull FC's clash with Catalans Dragons in the Super League. Highlights of Hull FC's clash with Catalans Dragons in the Super League.

Danny Houghton made his 400th career appearance as Hull FC claimed a 14-8 Super League victory over Catalans Dragons in a defensive game at the MKM Stadium.

Hull's pack took hold of the game in a well managed first half, Jordan Lane capitalising from some brilliant Houghton footwork in the 17th minute to break the deadlock.

The visitors responded nine minutes later as Fouad Yaha collected a brilliant kick from Mitchell Pearce to go over in the corner, but it took just five minutes for the Black and Whites to respond, Chris Satae barrelling over under the sticks with Jake Connor adding two extra points in the final minutes to give Hull FC a 14-4 lead at half time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull FC's Danny Houghton celebrated his 400th career appearance with a win over the Catalans Dragons and player of the match award. Hull FC's Danny Houghton celebrated his 400th career appearance with a win over the Catalans Dragons and player of the match award.

The Dragons managed to get over the whitewash against the run of play in the second half, Pearce claiming a try that brought his side back into the contest.

But Hull's defensive line continued to hold, and six points from the boot of Jake Connor - two conversions and a penalty - ultimately proved the difference.

Story of the game

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jordan Lane opens the scoring for Hull FC against Catalans Dragons. Jordan Lane opens the scoring for Hull FC against Catalans Dragons.

It was a game of high completion rates from both sides. The first 10 minutes provided end-to-end sets, a waiting game ensuing as each team looked for the other to make the first mistake.

Hull were first to find an opening in the 17th minute, Lane crossing after Houghton created some space on his landmark outing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fouad Yaha crosses the line for the Catalans Dragons after some super skill from Mitchell Pearce. Fouad Yaha crosses the line for the Catalans Dragons after some super skill from Mitchell Pearce.

Yaha capitalised on precision Pearce kicking to go over in the corner and become the Dragons joint-top try-scorer in history in the process.

After a slight swing of momentum to the Dragons, Hull regained control, the power of Satae proving too much for the Catalans defensive line, giving the Hull FC forward his third try of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Satae makes an immediate impact for Hull FC with his third try of the season. Chris Satae makes an immediate impact for Hull FC with his third try of the season.

It only got worse in the closing stages of the first half for the Dragons as Josh Drinkwater left the field with a foot injury, leaving Pearce as the sole real kicking threat on the pitch.

With just a minute left of the first half, the home side claimed two more points as Connor converted a penalty.

Hull came out in the second half and continued to win the physical fight, making good metres against a Catalans side that seemed to be struggling to find their rhythm despite completing their sets well throughout the whole contest. After making some key metres upfield, a goal line drop out gave some extra territory to the home outfit, but the visitors scrambled well and held firm against the Hull pressure.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mitchell Pearce reaches over the line and gets the Dragons back into the game against Hull FC. Mitchell Pearce reaches over the line and gets the Dragons back into the game against Hull FC.

Against the run of play, it was the Dragons who managed to get the first points of the second half, a Connor mistake gifting them a drop out, with Pearce stretching over the line for the try. Arthur Mourgue was unable to convert but the Dragons were back in the contest with just six points separating the sides.

The try from Pearce represented the only points of a tough second 40, Hull claiming a late penalty they failed to convert, the visitors collecting the missed kick and working up field in a last ditch attempt to score.

In the end, it was the kicking game of Connor that was the key difference between the two sides, with opposite number Mourgue missing both his conversion attempts.

Hull FC 14-8 Catalans Dragons Hull FC- Tries: Jordan Lane, Chris Satae ; Goals: Jake Connor Catalans Dragons: Tries: Fouad Yaha, Mitchell Pearce

What they said

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull FC's Brett Hodgson was pleased how well his team implemented their game plan in the win over Catalans Dragons. Hull FC's Brett Hodgson was pleased how well his team implemented their game plan in the win over Catalans Dragons.

Victorious head coach Brett Hodgson was impressed with how his side managed to stick to their gameplan.

"I thought the contest was excellent considering it was the third contest for both teams," says Hodgson.

"They had a bit of bad luck with injuries but I thought our boys implemented the game plan exceptionally well."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara gives his reaction after seeing his team lose to Hull FC. Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara gives his reaction after seeing his team lose to Hull FC.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara thought that it was a "top end" game on display at the MKM Stadium.

He said: "The completion rates were high and neither side was giving anything to the opposition.

"It came down to some fine margins.

"They probably carried it a little bit harder and had a little bit more ruck speed than we did throughout the game, that was probably the difference for me."

What's next?

The Catalans Dragons will be up against the Castleford Tigers next Thursday, with Hull FC next in action against Toulouse on the Friday.

Super League is back on Sky next Thursday as Wakefield Trinity take on the Huddersfield Giants, live on Sky Sports Mix at 8pm.