Hull FC announce the appointment of John Cartwright as head coach from next season

Hull FC have announced the appointment of Australian John Cartwright as head coach from next season.

The 58-year old will join the club from last season's NRL Grand Finalists Brisbane Broncos, where he has held the position of assistant coach over the past three-and-a-half seasons, arriving in the UK in the autumn ahead of the start of the Black & Whites' pre-season campaign.

Speaking on the club's official website, Cartwright said: "It's really exciting for me. When a club the size and the status of Hull FC came along, it was something I really wanted to have a go at.

"My time at the Broncos has made me realise that if a Head Coach role came along, and one that really interested me, then I would like to have a crack at it.

"It's probably been about 10 years since my last Head Coach role. I've been very fortunate to work alongside some really good coaches in Paul Green at the Cowboys, Des Hasler at Manly and now Kevin Walters at Brisbane - I made sure I kept learning throughout my time at those clubs."

On what he expects his Hull FC side to look like in 2025, Cartwright added: "They'll be fit, they'll be hungry and they'll be enjoying their footy. If we can get those three things happening, that'll be an improvement from the word go.

"The pre-season is the time where you can get most of your improvement out of the squad, that's what I've found in my time in coaching.

"I'm not sure what the boys are used to, but one thing I can guarantee Hull FC fans is a fit and hungry team for 2025."

Cartwright has held numerous positions over the past two-and-a-half decades, most significantly with Gold Coast Titans for eight seasons between 2007 and 2014, and with Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys.

