Danny Houghton: Hull FC captain to retire after 18-year Super League career

Hull FC club captain Danny Houghton will call time on a stellar 18-year professional career at the end of the 2024 season after announcing his retirement from the sport.

The 35-year old hooker, who is one of Hull FC's highest appearance makers of all time, has always played for his hometown club and will bring the curtain down on a career that started back in 2007.

Man of Steel in 2016, a back-to-back Challenge Cup Final winner, and responsible for arguably the most significant moment in the club's 159-year history with his iconic 'Tackle 52' at Wembley Stadium when leading his boyhood side to their first win at the national stadium eight years ago, Houghton reached 450 career appearances this season, but decided that 2024 shall be his last year in the sport.

Image: Houghton has played for his hometown club throughout his career

Houghton said: "I feel prepared for this, but it's a sad moment to bring to an end something I've been doing for the past 18 years, over half my life. I wouldn't change any of it for the world, I've had a great ride - I've seen some great highs, and some lows too, but I've got no regrets whatsoever and I'm happy with what I have achieved in my career.

"I've loved every moment - even this season which has been really tough. You have to have those tough moments to allow you to appreciate those highs."

Houghton secured the coveted No 9 jersey in 2011, which he has held until this day, as well as his first senior leadership role in the side after being named vice-captain.

That year he first won the Super League Hit Man award for the most tackles throughout the campaign - a trophy he would collect on five more occasions in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

In the same year, Houghton also became a member of the England Knights squad, scoring on his debut against France in October 2011.

2016 would prove to be the finest season of Houghton's career. After Hull FC battled back from being 10-0 to lead 12-10 into the final minutes of the Challenge Cup final, his spectacular try-saving effort on Warrington's Ben Currie gifted the club their first Wembley win - a moment etched in club and rugby league folklore.

Image: Houghton won the 2016 Man of Steel award

Houghton's became the club's only ever winner of the Man of Steel accolade, as well as being picked in the 2016 Super League Dream Team alongside five other Hull FC team-mates.

In 2017 he again became a Challenge Cup trophy winner as FC went back-to-back for the first time in their history - he would achieve both of those victories as vice-captain.

Houghton became captain for the first time in 2018 - one of only three Hull-born players to take on the role in the modern era alongside Lee Radford and Scott Taylor.

In the 2022 season, Houghton surpassed Brian Hancock to become Hull FC's highest living appearance maker. His next appearance will be his 450th for the club - a feat only achieved by three other players in Ned Rogers (499), Ivor Watts (459) and Harold Bowman (451) - just three more appearances before the end of the campaign would see Houghton rise into third place in the club's all-time list.

Image: Hull FC hooker Houghton had a stellar 18-year playing career which will come to a close at the end of the season

"As a kid, coming through the junior ranks, it felt like one game would have been enough, and that's your dream complete. But then it turns into a bit of a whirlwind. And then before you know it, you're coming to the end of the road," he said.

"I've met some great people along the way, players and coaches - some real friends for life and created some really special bonds. And that's what this sport does, it gives you everything. Those bonds and memories and stories will last for life.

"We are privileged to do this job and for me, to be able to do it for 18 years is something I'm incredibly proud of."

Houghton's career and achievements will be celebrated following Hull FC's fixture against Catalans Dragons on September 20, live on Sky Sports+.

