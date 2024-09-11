Jordan Rapana: Hull FC sign former New Zealand international for 2025 Super League season

Former New Zealand international Jordan Rapana is excited to be reuniting with his former head coach John Cartwright after agreeing a move to Hull FC from the start of next season.

The 35-year-old three-quarter has agreed a two-year contract with the Black and Whites, and will join from NRL outfit Canberra Raiders to add depth and experience to the Betfred Super League side's backline.

Rapana previously worked with incoming Hull FC head coach Cartwright at Gold Coast Titans, where he made his debut in 2008, and is looking forward to working with the 59-year-old again.

Image: Rapana is moving to Hull FC from NRL side Canberra Raiders

"I'm really excited to get over there with the fans and I'm looking forward to getting over to start winning some games," Rapana said.

"What was key for me was the fact that John Cartwright gave me my debut at the Titans, so him signing for Hull FC was a big tick in the box for me signing for the club.

"I've always enjoyed a challenge, and I think that playing in Super League will be a challenge. It's a tough, physical league, but that's what I build my game on, so I'm really keen to come over there and give it a crack.

"I know that historically, Hull FC are a strong rugby league club. They've got an awesome fan base, so I'm looking forward to it."

Rapana is Hull FC's latest new signing for the 2025 season, joining Zak Hardaker, John Asiata, Oliver Holmes, Jordan Abdull and Amir Bourouh in making the switch to the MKM Stadium for next year.

Capped at international level by both the Cook Islands and New Zealand, Rapana has spent a decade playing for the Raiders after returning to rugby league from rugby union in 2014, with the highlight being helping the club reach the 2019 NRL Grand Final.

He was part of the Kiwis' squads for the 2017 and 2021 Rugby League World Cups as well, and has scored 111 tries in 219 NRL appearances.

Hull FC director of rugby Richie Myler believes Rapana's experience will prove invaluable for helping the team bounce back from their disappointing 2024 Super League campaign along with benefitting their up-and-coming players.

"We've got a really promising crop of young backs coming through at the club currently, and adding a player the calibre of Jordan Rapana is the perfect role model for them to look up - an experienced competitor who has performed at the top level of the game for over a decade," Myler said.

"Jordan has been an incredible leadership figure for the Raiders, and we're hoping he can bring some of those qualities to us in 2025 and become one of our own leaders."

