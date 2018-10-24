Leeds Rhinos deny suggestions Dave Furner may not take up head coach role

Dave Furner is due to take up the role of Leeds Rhinos head coach in November

Leeds Rhinos have denied reports in Australia that incoming head coach Dave Furner will not be taking up the role.

Former Wigan and Leeds player Furner was an assistant-coach at NRL side South Sydney and with speculation growing over whether current boss Anthony Seibold will remain at the club beyond the end of his current contract, Furner has been linked with a return to Souths as head coach.

Leeds parted company with Brian McDermott in July following a run of poor form that led them having to come through the Super League Qualifiers, with former Canberra Raiders coach Furner confirmed as his replacement on a three-year contract in September.

But with a possible change of heart from Furner having been reported in the Australian media ahead of him officially taking up the role in November, Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has insisted there is no get-out clause in his contract that would allow him to pull out of the move to Emerald Headingley.

Brian McDermott was sacked as Rhinos' head coach in July

Hetherington said: "I know it's been widely reported that he's got a get-out clause, well no there isn't one.

"It's all pure speculation. David is committed to coming here, there is no question about that."