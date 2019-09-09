Carl Ablett to retire after outstanding career with Leeds

Long-serving Leeds forward Carl Ablett has announced he is to retire at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old back rower, who has made over 300 appearances for the Rhinos since making his debut in 2004, has not played this year due to an ankle injury.

Ablett announced his decision at Leeds' awards night on Monday - when he and fellow forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who is also hanging up his boots, received special presentations.

Ablett won seven Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenges, and he played for England in the 2013 World Cup.