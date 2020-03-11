Leeds Rhinos forward Cameron Smith signs new three-year deal

Cameron Smith has committed his future to Leeds

Leeds Rhinos have signed rising star Cameron Smith to a new three-year contract that will keep him at Headingley until at least the end of 2023.

The 21-year-old back row forward made his Super League debut for Rhinos as a teenager in 2016 and has become a regular in Richard Agar's side this season.

Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "We are delighted to have agreed a new long-term contract with Cameron.

"I think it is great news for us and also Super League to be keeping one of our best young players in our competition.

"Cameron worked incredibly hard during pre-season and he is really thriving under Richard Agar's leadership.

"He has been one of a number of outstanding young players in our side at the start of the season and he thoroughly deserves this new deal."

Leeds have made an impressive start to season and are second in Super League, having won four of their five matches to date, and Smith is keen to play his part in their future success.

Smith, who joined Leeds from school, said: "It is great to have my new contract sorted.

"Leeds has been my only club and as a group we want to try and achieve something special here."

Rhinos play Catalans on Saturday in Perpignan.