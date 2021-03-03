Kyle Eastmond returns to Super League with Leeds Rhinos on two-year deal

0:30 Leeds Rhinos have signed dual-code England international Kyle Eastmond on a two-year contract ahead of the 2021 Super League season Leeds Rhinos have signed dual-code England international Kyle Eastmond on a two-year contract ahead of the 2021 Super League season

Former England rugby union international Kyle Eastmond is back in Super League after joining Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal.

The Oldham-born centre, full-back or stand-off played for St Helens in the 2009 Grand Final and for England in the 2009 Four Nations Series but has spent the last nine years in the 15-man code with Bath, Wasps and Leicester and played for England in 2013.

Kyle Eastmond chatting to the press after his signing was announced today pic.twitter.com/6o0mCHmfmc — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) March 3, 2021

The 31-year-old will help plug the gap created by the loss of stand-off Robert Lui and full-back Jack Walker to long-term injuries on the eve of the new season.

Eastmond will link up with Leeds assistant coach Sean Long, from whom he inherited the No 7 jersey at St Helens.

Eastmond will reunite with former St Helens team-mate Sean Long at Headingley

"I am excited to be coming back to rugby league," Eastmond said. "Just like the timing was right for me when I went to rugby union, I think the time is right for me to come back to league now.

"I was coached by Richard Agar when I was younger and obviously played alongside Sean Long at Saints.

"This move is about me playing my very best rugby and I think this environment and this group of staff and players, gives me confidence that I can do that."