Kyle Eastmond returns to Super League with Leeds Rhinos on two-year deal
Kyle Eastmond has made his return to Super League with Leeds Rhinos after a nine-year stint in rugby union with Bath, Wasps and Leicester; his signing is timely after injuries to Leeds duo Robert Lui and Jack Walker
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 03/03/21 1:55pm
Former England rugby union international Kyle Eastmond is back in Super League after joining Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal.
The Oldham-born centre, full-back or stand-off played for St Helens in the 2009 Grand Final and for England in the 2009 Four Nations Series but has spent the last nine years in the 15-man code with Bath, Wasps and Leicester and played for England in 2013.
Kyle Eastmond chatting to the press after his signing was announced today pic.twitter.com/6o0mCHmfmc— Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) March 3, 2021
The 31-year-old will help plug the gap created by the loss of stand-off Robert Lui and full-back Jack Walker to long-term injuries on the eve of the new season.
Eastmond will link up with Leeds assistant coach Sean Long, from whom he inherited the No 7 jersey at St Helens.
"I am excited to be coming back to rugby league," Eastmond said. "Just like the timing was right for me when I went to rugby union, I think the time is right for me to come back to league now.
"I was coached by Richard Agar when I was younger and obviously played alongside Sean Long at Saints.
"This move is about me playing my very best rugby and I think this environment and this group of staff and players, gives me confidence that I can do that."