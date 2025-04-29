Andy Ackers: Move to Leeds Rhinos from Salford Red Devils was 'massive' moment in career

Andy Ackers has stated he is loving life playing for a "massive organisation" in Leeds Rhinos following his move from Salford Red Devils last year.

The England hooker switched to Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2024 Betfred Super League season and made 31 appearances for the club, before being sidelined with a hamstring tear back in March.

The Yorkshire club have had an inconsistent campaign thus far, winning five out of their opening nine matches and Ackers is hoping to be back to steer the Rhinos to a play-off push.

Speaking on The Bench, Ackers stated: "I think Leeds is a brilliant organisation. I absolutely love it here.

"Sometimes, especially when I first came, it was like a lot of pressure.

"It's no disrespect to Salford, but Salford's a lot smaller club than Leeds. Leeds is a massive organisation.

"You drive into Leeds and you see someone in the street wear a Leeds Rhino shirt. You don't see that in Salford.

"I just felt a lot of pressure as soon as I came, but nothing from the club. It was just because the organisation's so big. Friday nights here at Headingley, it's absolutely rammed, and you just want to be the best you can."

Ackers was acquired from the Salford Red Devils alongside Brodie Croft.

The pair left the Red Devils in what was a period of uncertainty, however financial matters have only worsened since. The club began the season awaiting new ownership, with a delay in investment leading to Salford being forced to sell players and were prohibited from registering potential new players.

They would start the season losing 82-0 to St Helens, having fielded a team under salary-cap restrictions.

Ackers spoke to Sky Sports about his decision to leave such uncertainty, and his admiration of his former coach Paul Rowley.

"I made that decision [to leave] personally," he added.

"You didn't get paid and you're going into your savings, pay your mortgage and stuff like that. So, it's quite worrying.

"And I'm sat there talking to my wife and I have to make those decisions now.

"We'd all signed great deals. Like there were a lot of us, there was me, Brodie signed, there was an eight- or nine-year deal. Then when you hear Tyler (Dupree) go and it's like, well, something's dropped here, what's going on next?

"We just finished the season and then I personally said, 'yeah, I would like to go.' And 24 hours, 48 hours later I left.

"I don't know what's happening financially, but Rowley has that kind of mentality where he's like, 'any challenge I'll face it', which is a credit to him and a credit to the boys because you can't imagine mentally yourself coming into work and thinking, am I going to get paid?"

