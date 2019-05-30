London Broncos prop Sadiq Adebiyi blazing trail for Nigeria rugby league

Sadiq Adebiyi is set to represent Nigeria in October

Sadiq Adebiyi cannot wait to blaze a trail when he pulls on a Nigeria rugby league shirt for the first time in October.

The London Broncos prop is the only player in Super League who was born in the African nation and is set to spearhead their challenge for this year's MEA Championship, which takes place in Lagos in October.

Adebiyi admits he did not think he would ever get the opportunity to play rugby league for Nigeria when he was younger and hopes he can prove an inspiration to others in a country where the sport is still developing.

It’s not every evening you’re in the Nigerian High Commission. 😊 Impressive backing for Ade Adebisi & @NigeriaRL from goverment & sponsors ahead of MEA Champs in Oct. Enjoyed speaking with Ade, @LondonBroncosRL prop Sadiq Adebiyi & brilliant @RLWC2021 ambassador @Jodie_cunny pic.twitter.com/8E0pWZSQW4 — No Helmets Required (@NoHelmetsReq) May 28, 2019

"To be able to even go down in October and put on a Nigeria jersey, it's something I've dreamt about for a long time and I'm really excited," Adebiyi said.

"I'd like to think I could inspire a lot of young people in Nigeria to just try the sport, play it, see it's fun and hopefully they could follow in my footsteps."

Although football was his first sporting love, Adebiyi - who moved to the UK at the age of six - soon discovered an aptitude for rugby league when playing for Richmond Warriors' youth team.

Sadiq Adebiyi has made eight appearances for the Broncos so far in 2019

From there, he joined the Broncos' academy set-up when he was 15 and progressed through the ranks to the first team, making eight appearances in Super League so far this season.

The 22-year-old could not be happier with how his rugby career has progressed to date and is relishing the next stage of playing at international level.

"Growing up and being from Nigeria, everyone just wanted to play football," Adebiyi said. "But being able to put the shirt on and do what I do is amazing.

"I wanted to play football as well, but I fell in love with rugby league and loved it from the start. Then I went to London Broncos, went through the different stages and luckily enough I'm here."