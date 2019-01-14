Adam O'Brien signs Huddersfield Giants contract extension

Adam O'Brien (right) has signed a contract extension at Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield hooker Adam O'Brien has signed a three-year contract extension which will keep him at the Betfred Super League club until the end of the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old has made 43 appearances since joining the Giants from Bradford in 2017, largely sharing the hooking duties with Kruise Leeming.

Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford said: "Adam O'Brien has become a leader in our group, setting some great standards in training, and is someone that we can definitely build around longer term in the key hooking position.

"His attitude to the hard work and sacrifices needed to be a top Super League player is exemplary and it's good that we have got him tied down here for the foreseeable years ahead."

O'Brien said: "I'm really happy. I had a year left to run, so for the club to come in and offer me a three-year extension is great.

"It means I can concentrate on my rugby, solely - and to be secure and know you're going to play your rugby here for the next four seasons is excellent. I can crack on for the season now."