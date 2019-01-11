Joel Tomkins named Hull KR captain after Shaun Lunt steps down

Former Wigan and England forward Joel Tomkins has been named Hull KR's new captain for 2019.

The 31-year-old Tomkins, who has made just nine appearances for the Robins since joining them from Wigan last summer, was elected to the role following a poll of the players.

He takes over from hooker Shaun Lunt, who has stepped down after two years to focus on his recovery from illness.

Tomkins said: "It's a massive privilege to be given the job, especially as the boys voted for it.

Joel Tomkins will lead Hull KR out at KCOM Craven Park this year

"That really means a lot to me. I've worked really hard since I've come here to make a good impression and this is a big reward for that.

"Obviously, Shaun has had a few issues towards the back end of last season and he hasn't really done much so far this pre-season so he decided to step down, but he has still got a massive role to play.

"We have a big group of senior boys so it is not just down to me, we have a big group of leaders here."

The appointment completes a turnaround in fortunes for Tomkins, who was fined £10,000 and stood down from the Wigan team last June following the publication of an online video in which he was seen abusing bar staff.

After quitting the Warriors, Tomkins joined Rovers on an 18-month contract and signed a new three-year deal in November.

He added: "With the circumstances coming to the club last year it was a difficult time, so I really had to knuckle down and focus on myself to make as good an impression as I can.

"Being given the captaincy really draws a line in last season for me. I have got three years at the club, which will probably take me to the end of my career.

"I'm really looking forward to the next few years - I can't wait to see what's to come."

Lunt, who has led Rovers for the last two years, spent three weeks in hospital towards the end of the 2018 season with what turned out to be an abscess on his spine.

Shaun Lunt has relinquished the captaincy after two years in order to concentrate on his health

"I thought that with everything I went through last year, I've got to concentrate on my health," he said.

"I've got a long way to go to get back to 100 per cent. In terms of captaincy and the added pressure, I feel like I didn't need it.

"I need to be selfish and worry about myself - and make sure that my health is 100 per cent.

"Another thing is that I haven't really focused on pre-season just yet - I don't think I am in a position to have earned it.

"The lads have worked hard all pre-season, so I don't think I deserved it this year.

"It was a great honour to help lead this club and something I have really cherished these last two seasons."