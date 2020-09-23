Huddersfield hooker Adam O'Brien out for rest of season, Luke Robinson confirms

Adam O'Brien was injured during the Giants' loss to the Rhinos

Huddersfield caretaker-coach Luke Robinson has ruled hooker Adam O'Brien out for the rest of the season but says he will make a full recovery from a neck injury.

The 27-year-old former Bradford player, who was one of only two ever-presents in the Giants team in 2020, spent two nights in a St Helens hospital after being injured in their Super League defeat by Leeds a fortnight ago and currently has his neck immobilised in a brace.

"Anything to do with the neck or brain, you've got to be super careful," Robinson said.

"I don't think we'll see him for the rest of the year. He's in a brace and not allowed to drive, he's pretty much just sat at home in a chair not doing very much at this moment in time.

4:05 Highlights of Huddersfield's loss to Leeds Highlights of Huddersfield's loss to Leeds

"It's going to be a minimum six weeks in the brace and we've only nine games left.

"But long term, it's all good news, he will be able to crack on. It's just a precautionary measure, with the ligament in his neck.

"He went to see the specialist yesterday and we just need to make sure there is no impact whatsoever over the next six weeks. It's in a nice stationary position so it gives him time to heal."

With Huddersfield's only other specialist hooker Reiss Butterworth going down with illness, Robinson is likely to turn to half-backs Tom Holmes and Oliver Russell for the hooking duties against Castleford on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 8.15pm.