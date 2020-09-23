Huddersfield Giants News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • On Sky TV
  • Boots 'N' All
  • Sky Bet
More from Rugby League

Huddersfield hooker Adam O'Brien out for rest of season, Luke Robinson confirms

Robinson: "Long term, it's all good news, he will be able to crack on"

Last Updated: 23/09/20 2:37pm

Adam O'Brien was injured during the Giants' loss to the Rhinos
Adam O'Brien was injured during the Giants' loss to the Rhinos

Huddersfield caretaker-coach Luke Robinson has ruled hooker Adam O'Brien out for the rest of the season but says he will make a full recovery from a neck injury.

The 27-year-old former Bradford player, who was one of only two ever-presents in the Giants team in 2020, spent two nights in a St Helens hospital after being injured in their Super League defeat by Leeds a fortnight ago and currently has his neck immobilised in a brace.

"Anything to do with the neck or brain, you've got to be super careful," Robinson said.

"I don't think we'll see him for the rest of the year. He's in a brace and not allowed to drive, he's pretty much just sat at home in a chair not doing very much at this moment in time.
4:05
Highlights of Huddersfield's loss to Leeds
Highlights of Huddersfield's loss to Leeds

"It's going to be a minimum six weeks in the brace and we've only nine games left.

"But long term, it's all good news, he will be able to crack on. It's just a precautionary measure, with the ligament in his neck.

Also See:

"He went to see the specialist yesterday and we just need to make sure there is no impact whatsoever over the next six weeks. It's in a nice stationary position so it gives him time to heal."

With Huddersfield's only other specialist hooker Reiss Butterworth going down with illness, Robinson is likely to turn to half-backs Tom Holmes and Oliver Russell for the hooking duties against Castleford on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 8.15pm.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK