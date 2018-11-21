Dom Manfredi signs new three-year Wigan Warriors deal

Dom Manfredi has extended his stay at the DW Stadium until 2021

Wigan winger Dom Manfredi has signed a three-year contract extension to keep him with the Super League champions until 2021.

Manfredi scored two tries in this year's Grand Final as the Warriors defeated Warrington 12-4 at Old Trafford.

That performance capped a remarkable comeback from Manfredi, who spent two years on the sidelines as he battled a career-threatening knee injury.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: "It was great seeing Dom back in action at the back end of the 2018 season, doing what he does best.

"Everyone knows his quality, and we're delighted to see him commit his future to the club.

"He's been in some pretty dark places whilst he was injured and the way his return to action captured the imagination of the fans, players and staff was nothing short of remarkable.

"He's worked incredibly hard in both a physical and mental sense to get himself back to playing Super League rugby once again.

"If anything, his new deal is a reward for his endeavour, commitment and mental strength."

4:25 Wigan Warriors general manager Kris Radlinski says the prospect of facing rivals St Helens on the opening day of the season is 'mouth-watering' Wigan Warriors general manager Kris Radlinski says the prospect of facing rivals St Helens on the opening day of the season is 'mouth-watering'

Manfredi was also delighted to have committed his future to the club.

"I'm over the moon to be honest," he said.

"I wouldn't want to go anywhere else as I love the club, I love everything that it's about so I'm really happy to extend my stay at the DW Stadium."

Wigan begin the defence of their title away to rivals St Helens on January 31 - live on Sky Sports.