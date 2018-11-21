Adrian Lam wants Wigan Warriors to play 'flamboyant' rugby

1:57 Adrian Lam will coach the Wigan Warriors in the 2019 season Adrian Lam will coach the Wigan Warriors in the 2019 season

Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam has vowed to bring "flamboyant" rugby to the club after succeeding Shaun Wane at the DW Stadium.

Wane left the Warriors in October after guiding the club to a Grand Final victory over Warrington, in order to join Scottish Rugby as high-performance coach.

Former Wigan halfback Lam will coach the team on an interim basis in the 2019 season before Shaun Edwards takes charge in 2020 after fulfilling his commitments with Wales.

And former Papua New Guinea coach Lam says he will look to make his mark on the squad before handing over the reins.

"When a club wins the Super League Grand Final like Wigan did this year, there is not too much to change," he said.

"I'm more here to build blocks on what they've done. My philosophy as a coach is flamboyant rugby league and I'm looking forward to implementing that strategy, probably as the weather dries up.

"We've got a pretty big start to the season so that's what pre-season is about, to make sure we're ready come February."

Wigan face St Helens, Leeds and Hull FC in their opening three games of the 2019 Super League season and Lam says the Warriors must put last season's success to the back of their minds as they prepare for the new campaign.

"We've drawn a line in the sand with that now, we've moved on as a club," he said. "It happens really quickly.

Shaun Edwards will take charge of the club on a three-year deal in 2020

"I've got a great bunch of staff around me, we're going to implement a lot of new structures in the team both in attack and defence. We're excited about what lies ahead.

"While some doors close, other doors open for some of the younger players. We're looking forward to trying to get the right mixture together to have a successful season."

Lam is determined to hand a successful team over to Edwards at the end of the 2019 season.

"I'll talk to Shaun on a regular basis but I've got a job to do straight away now that I need to take care of," said Lam.

"It's a massive club, a successful club and we need to maintain that a get through to the changeover."