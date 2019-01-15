1:01 Wigan Warriors full-back Zak Hardaker has told Sky Sports News how he has changed his life around after his drink-driving conviction. Wigan Warriors full-back Zak Hardaker has told Sky Sports News how he has changed his life around after his drink-driving conviction.

Zak Hardaker is itching to return to action with Wigan Warriors after hitting "rock bottom" following his conviction for drink-driving.

Hardaker was given a 20-month ban from driving in September, and is now free to resume his rugby league career after a 14-month suspension for cocaine use.

Wigan pledged to stand by Hardaker and sent him to the Sporting Chance clinic last year as part of his rehabilitation.

"I was probably a bit scared more than anything else but something needed to change, otherwise I would have gone on like this for the rest of my life," Hardaker told Sky Sports News.

Hardaker is a three-time Super League winner with Leeds

"It was hard, but it needs to be. If it was easy you wouldn't get anything out of it.

"It needed to be stripped back to the bare bones and you need to start from the ground up.

2015 Man of Steel Hardaker joined Wigan from Castleford Tigers

"I was at rock bottom and that is the lowest you can get to be fair. After going through the process, it can only get better and that's all that's in my mind.

"I've got an incredible chance at a great club to do something well and I'm just really fortunate to be in this position. I'm going to grab it with both hands and make sure I give it a really good go this year."

Champions Wigan play St Helens in Super League opener on January 31

Hardaker said he was grateful to Wigan owner and chairman Ian Lenagan, and executive director Kris Radlinski for their unwavering support, and is now confident he has laid his personal demons to rest.

"I'm just really looking forward to putting on a Wigan jersey and playing rugby league again," the 27-year-old added.

"Standing here in 2019 - I know myself better than I did before, which is good because I thought I knew myself before and obviously I don't. So I'm in a really good place and I'm looking forward to this year."