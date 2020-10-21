Super League: Wigan Warriors receive all-clear after latest coronavirus testing

Wigan's game vs Salford at St Helens on Friday will go ahead as scheduled

Super League side Wigan Warriors have received a clean bill of health following the latest round of coronavirus testing.

Wigan were forced to postpone last Thursday's Super League match against Catalans Dragons after three members of their backroom staff contracted coronavirus.

They have now been cleared and Friday's game against Salford at St Helens - live on Sky Sports - will go ahead as scheduled.

The Warriors, who have been training as normal this week, also say the three players who tested positive for Covid-19 a fortnight ago have now returned negative tests and resumed training.

A statement from the club said: "Following last Thursday's retesting and this week's round of testing, there have been no positive results.

0:34 Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam says he thought positive coronavirus results were 'always inevitable', but insists the team have an excellent system in place to minimise the spread of the virus Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam says he thought positive coronavirus results were 'always inevitable', but insists the team have an excellent system in place to minimise the spread of the virus

"After last week's retest results, the RFL's Multiple Cases Group allowed the first-team squad to return to training at Robin Park Arena on Saturday.

"The team have been training as scheduled this week ahead of Friday's Betfred Super League Round 17 fixture against Salford Red Devils.

"The club can also confirm that the three players who tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago have all returned to training. All three self-isolated for 10 days, as per government guidelines."

The news will come as a relief to Super League and especially welcome for Wigan, who need to play one more fixture to reach the minimum of 15 to ensure qualification for the play-off semi-finals.

The Rugby Football League is expected to publish the full set of test results across Super League later on Wednesday.