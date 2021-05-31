Zak Hardaker: Wigan coach Adrian Lam criticises full-back's 'unacceptable' red card for apparent headbutt

1:18 Zak Hardaker saw red for this apparent headbutt on Sam Tomkins during Wigan's 48-0 defeat at Catalans Zak Hardaker saw red for this apparent headbutt on Sam Tomkins during Wigan's 48-0 defeat at Catalans

Wigan coach Adrian Lam described Zak Hardaker's red card against Catalans Dragons for an apparent headbutt as "unacceptable".

Hardaker was dismissed after clashing with fellow England international Sam Tomkins during the closing stages of Wigan's 48-0 hammering in Perpignan.

Tomkins' brother Joel was yellow-carded for aiming punches at Hardaker in retaliation.

"I need to have another look at it," said Lam. "However, being red-carded in the last minute for that is unacceptable.

"I'm not sure how bad it is, but it was a really poor end to the game."

5:06 Highlights of Wigan's heavy loss in Perpignan Highlights of Wigan's heavy loss in Perpignan

Lam restored Hardaker to his favoured position of full-back for the trip to Catalans after Bevan French was ruled out for at least 12 weeks with a torn hamstring.

Hardaker is likely to be suspended for Wigan's trip to Huddersfield Giants on Friday, forcing Lam into another backline rejig.

Hardaker will discover his fate when the Rugby Football League's match review panel announce their sanctions from the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures.