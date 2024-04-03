Bevan French: Wigan Warriors secure reigning Super League Man of Steel for four more years

Bevan French will be staying with Wigan Warriors beyond this season after agreeing a long-term contract extension.

The reigning Man of Steel, whose original deal was up at the end of 2024, has signed a four-year contract with the Betfred Super League champions, ending speculation over a return to Australia with an NRL club.

French has made 96 appearances for Wigan since joining midway through the 2019 season, being part of the teams which won the 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup and last year's Grand Final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player French spoke about his career with Wigan Warriors ahead of last year's Betfred Super League Grand Final clash with Catalans Dragons

A two-time Super League Dream Team member, the 28-year-old was awarded the Man of Steel accolade for his role in Wigan's successes last year and was named player of the match as they beat NRL champions Penrith Panthers in February's World Club Challenge.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

On signing his new deal with Wigan, French said: "I've always said since I first arrived here that I've evolved as a person and as a player, and I've learned so much from the coaching staff and the other players around me.

"With the talk of where the club is at now and where it's going, it's exciting and you want to strive for a lot of success."

Image: French has signed a four-year contract extension with Wigan

French added: "It wasn't a hard decision to make. I've built up lots of good relationships here, on and off the field. It was my first option to try and get something sorted out here and I'm glad we've managed to get it done."

Wigan head coach Matt Peet said: "Bevan has developed into a major part of this club and we are all excited to see him continue his journey with Wigan.

"He is a leader here both on and off the field and he is hungry to improve. Bevan is a special player and a special person; it is an honour to coach him."

Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, including Rivals Round, Magic Weekend, the play-offs, and men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals, live on Sky Sports. Also stream with NOW.