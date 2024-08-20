Jack Farrimond: Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet proud as academy graduate continues rise

Aside from Jack Farrimond's family, there are few people who will have celebrated the 18-year-old's showing at Magic Weekend more than his Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet – even though he expects to be asked about giving him a pay rise in the near future.

Playing as part of an unfamiliar half-back pairing with Adam Keighran, Farrimond put in a player-of-the-match performance as the Warriors defeated fierce rivals St Helens 20-0 on day one to strengthen their position in the Betfred Super League top two.

That display was capped with one of the stand-out moments of the entire weekend at Elland Road when the Wigan academy graduate finished for a try from his own kick and it gave Peet a feeling he has had from other players he has seen emerge from the club's youth system down the years.

"When it's a young player and they're trying to break their way into the team and you know all the people who are watching them nervously who've supported them through the years and are excited to see how they do, those are the moments as a coach which get you off your seat," Peet said.

"I remember doing it watching Sam Tomkins, George Williams, Junior Nsemba - it's those moments which really excite you.

"Then they start annoying you and asking for more money!"

Bevan French's ongoing hamstring injury and Harry Smith serving a three-game suspension saw Farrimond thrust back into action in Leeds for only his eighth appearance in a Wigan shirt, having not featured since the 40-4 defeat to Warrington Wolves at the end of July.

His struggles in that match against the Wolves had checked what had been a rapid rise for the Leigh Miners Rangers product, who was named Wigan's academy player of the year for 2023 and joined the senior squad for pre-season training after just one year with the senior academy.

Farrimond showed no signs of being affected by those in a derby clash on one of Super League's biggest stages, though, and he credited the advice from assistant coach and former Warriors half-back Tommy Leuluai as crucial for both him and Keighran.

"It was amazing - I think you could probably tell that by my reaction after I scored," Farrimond said of his first Magic Weekend experience. "It's the best connection I've had on a kick for a long time, and I really enjoyed it.

"It was really enjoyable and a good first taste [of Magic Weekend] and hopefully there are many more to come down the years. I've got to keep improving though, next week and the week after that, and keep working hard.

"We're well-developed from Tommy in there and Adam slotted into an unfamiliar position for him, so credit to him."

Farrimond and Keighran are set to resume their partnership again on Sunday when they host struggling Hull FC in their Super League Round 23 outing, live on Sky Sports+ (3pm kick-off).

Peet feels there is plenty the pair can do better in that match despite their victory over Saints, but was delighted with how they played in the opening part of the derby and was particularly pleased with Farrimond's defensive display.

"They started the game very much in synch which is reflecting how they've practised," Peet said.

"There were little bits in the game where they were disconnected and I expect them to be better next week after having more time together, but they've worked hard with Tommy Leuluai.

"There were a few tackles Jack made in that first 20 or 25 minutes that if he doesn't make them in the manner he does, he doesn't get his moment to show what he's about.

"That's what we'll always challenge Jack with first and that's what we love about him."

