Sam Kasiano signs for Catalans Dragons on three-year contract

Sam Kasiano in action for Melbourne Storm

Former New Zealand prop Sam Kasiano has signed a three-year deal with Catalans Dragons with immediate effect.

Kasiano still had two years left of his three-year contract with Melbourne Storm but his departure will bring them back under the salary cap in time for round one of the NRL next Thursday.

"Sam will be a huge addition to our squad," Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said of the 6ft 5in, 19st 12lb front rower.

✍ @Sammyboii21990 s’engage pour 3 ans 🐉



🇫🇷 Les Dragons viennent d’officialiser la signature de Sam Kasiano avec effet immédiat.https://t.co/HQichWdtS9



🇬🇧 Catalans Dragons are pleased to announce the signing of Sam Kasiano with immediate effect.https://t.co/duU3UpbXNg pic.twitter.com/YiidZxo7Jm — Dragons Catalans 🏆 (@DragonsOfficiel) March 8, 2019

"He is blessed with an incredible attacking skill set whilst the physical impact he will create can alter the course of any game.

"We left our last overseas spot available to add to our group at the appropriate time and feel we have added a real 'game changer' to our team.

"This is a great signing not only for the Catalans Dragons but also for the Super League competition."

3:16 Watch highlights as Catalans Dragons beat Warrington Wolves 23-22 in Saturday's Super League clash Watch highlights as Catalans Dragons beat Warrington Wolves 23-22 in Saturday's Super League clash

Kasiano made 153 appearances in the NRL, mostly for Canterbury Bulldogs, and won six caps for New Zealand, including the 2013 World Cup final at Old Trafford, before switching his allegiance to Samoa.

The Auckland-born player said: "I am super excited to be heading over to play for such a great club.

Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils Live on

"I will be making sure that everything that I do on the field is at 100 per cent and cannot wait to meet you all."

Catalans Dragons' next Super League game is at home to Salford Red Devils - live on Sky Sports Action.