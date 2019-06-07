Catalans Dragons forward Greg Bird announces retirement
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 07/06/19 12:52pm
Catalans Dragons forward Greg Bird is to retire at the end of the season.
Australian Bird, who is in his second spell with the French Super League club, is out of contract at the end of the year and told his 60,000 followers on Instagram that he has decided to call it a day.
"I'm happy and proud to say finally my time as a player will come to a conclusion at the end of this season," said the 35-year-old former Cronulla and Gold Coast back rower, who won 17 caps for Australia from 2007 to 2015.
For such a long time Rugby League has been the main focus of my life. From a kid walking to training for West Maitland from school, being lugged around the country by my parents for Knights camps and junior reps, to finally reaching my dream of grade at 18 for the Sharks. I'm happy and proud to say finally my time as a player will come to a conclusion at the end of this season. I'm honoured to have played the game I love as a job for 18 years and I'd like to thank @cronullasharks @gctitans and @dragonsofficiel for that chance. To all my team mates and coaches who have helped shape the person and player that I became through my career, thankyou. Without your influence I wouldn't have had the opportunity to reach the heights that I did and I've tried to pass on that knowledge the best I could over the years. I feel incredibly blessed to have shared the field with so many legends of our game. It's such a strange feeling. Retirement wasnt something I thought I'd consider while I was still comfortable in the way I was performing. Im in no way finished in my aspirations for our current season and I have my goals firmly set on going out a winner with my Catalan Dragons brothers, but it's clicked for me and the time is definately right. I've always tried to play every game with all the intent and emotion that I possessed and do whatever it took to win. My style together with hardwork has provided me the tools to achieve everything I could ever ask for, but brought with it a lot of criticism and suspension. I'd like to think considering everything, I've always stayed true to myself. Now all my passion and focus will be directed at my greatest loves- my wife Becky and 2 girls Finley and Eve, and into our future. Thankyou the most for bringing balance to my life. The love and support you've shown I'm forever grateful and bring on the next adventure. Finally thanks to my fans and all the fans of our great game. You build the atmosphere in the stadiums and your support creates the platform in which we can go out and play the game we love for a living. 🤘 #Cronulla339 #GoldCoast52 #Catalans52 #NSW206 #AUS743 #Indiginous15 #CuddlesAllRound
"I'm honoured to have played the game I love as a job for 18 years and I'd like to thank @cronullasharks, @gctitans and @dragonsofficiel for that chance."
Bird is currently ruled out with a torn bicep sustained in the Dragons' 33-16 win over Wigan at Barcelona's Nou Camp three weeks ago.
He has yet to announce whether he will take up an option to join Catalans' coaching staff.
