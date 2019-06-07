Catalans Dragons forward Greg Bird announces retirement

Greg Bird was injured in Catalans Dragons' win over Wigan Warriors at Barcelona's Nou Camp

Catalans Dragons forward Greg Bird is to retire at the end of the season.

Australian Bird, who is in his second spell with the French Super League club, is out of contract at the end of the year and told his 60,000 followers on Instagram that he has decided to call it a day.

"I'm happy and proud to say finally my time as a player will come to a conclusion at the end of this season," said the 35-year-old former Cronulla and Gold Coast back rower, who won 17 caps for Australia from 2007 to 2015.

"I'm honoured to have played the game I love as a job for 18 years and I'd like to thank @cronullasharks, @gctitans and @dragonsofficiel for that chance."

Bird is currently ruled out with a torn bicep sustained in the Dragons' 33-16 win over Wigan at Barcelona's Nou Camp three weeks ago.

He has yet to announce whether he will take up an option to join Catalans' coaching staff.

