Brayden Wiliame leaves Catalans Dragons ahead of NRL return

Brayden Wiliame scored a try in Catalans' 2018 Challenge Cup final win over Warrington

Catalans Dragons have released Brayden Willame, who has been linked with a move to the NRL with St George Illawarra.

The Fiji back scored 30 tries in 72 appearances for the Dragons, including one in their 2018 Challenge Cup final win over Warrington.

The 26-year-old has previously played for Parramatta Eels and Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL.

"First of all, I want to thank [president] Bernard Guasch and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to come to the Dragons back in 2017. It's been an experience I'll cherish forever," Wiliame said in a statement.

"Thank you to the members and fans for the endless support the past three years.

"And lastly to the players and families, thank you for making my family and I feel welcome from the start."

Wiliame will join half-back Matty Smith in returning to the NRL, after Catalans agreed to release him from the final year of his contract earlier in December.