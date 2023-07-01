Super League: Catalans Dragons four points clear in Super League after victory at Hull FC

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Hull FC and Catalans Dragons. Highlights of the Super League match between Hull FC and Catalans Dragons.

Tom Davies scored twice as Catalans Dragons edged out Hull FC 28-18 to go four points clear at the Super League summit.

The winger touched down in both halves as Steve McNamara's team held off a spirited effort from a Black and Whites side who had comprehensively beaten champions St Helens in their previous outing.

Tom Johnstone opened the scoring and Davies added a second before further tries from centre Arthur Romano and prop Julian Bousquet took the Dragons into a 22-18 interval lead.

Hull touched down through front-rower Chris Satae and wingers Darnell McIntosh and Adam Swift, but Davies' second try in the 63rd minute sealed a seventh straight Super League win for Catalans.

The home side began brightly, with playmaker Jake Trueman prominent in their early attacks, but Catalans held firm and advanced downfield to score through Johnstone.

Sam Tomkins collected a pass from Michael McIlorum and sent a teasing grubber kick into the left corner, where Johnstone arrived to touch down.

Arthur Mourgue applied a superb touchline conversion and Hull sought a response but Carlos Tuimavave's attempted pass to McIntosh flew straight into touch.

Danny Houghton then produced a superb 40-20 kick but the hosts could not make it pay and Catalans grabbed their second try in the 18th minute, albeit from a Hull error.

Tom Johnstone opened the scoring, collecting Sam Tomkins' grubber to go over in the corner

Joe Lovodua failed to take a short pass from Jake Clifford on the home 20-metre line and Davies gratefully scooped up the loose ball to scamper across.

Mourgue, who was dangerous from full-back, converted again to make it 12-0 but Hull finally got off the mark in the 27th minute when Satae came off the bench and powered over from close range.

Clifford converted but Catalans responded twice in quick succession as Romano dived over from close range before Bousquet displayed brute force to ground the ball for his side's fourth try.

Mourgue converted the latter's score to make it 22-6 but Hull hit back with two tries of their own before the break.

McIntosh produced an acrobatic finish to score in the right corner and Swift then seized on an errant pass from Tomkins to race over, with Clifford converting both tries.

Bousquet went close again early in the second half before Hull's Ben McNamara - son of the Catalans coach - almost collected his own chip kick at the other end.

The hosts lost Swift to injury in the 55th minute and were forced to defend doggedly by a Catalans side who had them penned inside their own 20-metre line.

But Hull's second-half resistance was finally broken in the 63rd minute when the influential Tyrone May's grubber kick fell kindly for Davies.

The former Wigan winger touched down in the right corner and Mourgue converted for his fourth goal from five attempts.

What they said

Catalans coach Steve McNamara:

"I'm really happy with the two points. Hull is a tough place to come and they're playing with confidence, but I thought we really dominated the first half.

"At 22-6, the scoreboard could have been further ahead but they scored a try and got an intercept on the last play of the first half.

"Suddenly it's game on again and they put a lot of pressure on them at the start of the second half.

"But they held us up over the line and made it a really close game."

Catalans Dragons' Paul Seguier (L) takes on Jake Clifford of Hull FC

Hull FC coach Tony Smith:

"We were a bit flat with our energy in the first half and I'm not discrediting Catalans at all, but there were a couple of soft tries. We just haven't been conceding those lately and we weren't quite on it.

"I think we showed a bit of our spirit and what we're doing here - not enough but I think we entertained the crowd.

"Catalans are ranked number one and they deserved the win - but on another week I'd like to think we could turn them over.

"In the whole competition, teams are not too far off each other."

What's next?

Super League leaders Catalans Dragons are at home to Huddersfield Giants on Saturday July 8 (kick-off 6pm), while Hull FC travel to neighbours Hull KR for a derby clash the following day. Kick-off is midday, with live coverage on Sky Sports Arena from 11.30am.