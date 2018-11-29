Hull KR's ground evacuated after floodlight pylon comes down

Hull KR's KCOM Craven Park was evacuated on Thursday

Hull KR's KCOM Craven Park was evacuated on Thursday after a floodlight pylon was brought down in strong winds.

The Super League club say no one was hurt during the "major incident" but the ground will remain closed until tests are completed.

A statement said: "The club can confirm today's weather conditions have created a major incident at the stadium, resulting in one of the floodlight pylons becoming compromised.

"Fortunately no injuries occurred and the stadium has been evacuated safely. It will remain closed until further notice.

"Testing will commence from contractors who installed the lights five years ago on the integrity of the remaining structures, before a decision is made on reopening the stadium.

"We anticipate this decision will be made tomorrow [Friday]."