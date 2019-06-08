Hull KR head coach Tony Smith enthused by Super League changes

Tony Smith has returned to coaching in Super League with Hull KR

Tony Smith has revealed how changes to Super League's structure and governance have helped him rediscover his passion for being involved in rugby league after his appointment as Hull Kingston Rovers head coach.

Smith, who enjoyed successful spells in charge of both Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, was critical of the direction the sport was heading in following his departure from the latter in 2017.

But, in an interview with Sky Sports presenter Brian Carney ahead of Friday night's live Super League game between Wakefield Trinity and Leeds, the 52-year-old spoke of how he has been enthused by the competition axing the Super Eights and Qualifiers, and the changes in personnel overseeing it.

"There have been some changes," Smith told Sky Sports. "The structure of the competition has changed - I didn't think the last structure was great - and some things in the administration have changed.

"Those have been really positive, there have been changes going on and some real positivity about this sport.

"I don't think it's wrong to point out the negative situations and when people don't think things are right they should speak up about them, and that's how you create change."

Hull KR parted company with Tim Sheens earlier this week

Smith was unveiled as Tim Sheens' replacement at Rovers earlier this week and is preparing to take charge of the team for the first time on Sunday when they host Wigan Warriors.

This appointment is initially until the end of the season and the former England head coach is looking forward to getting stuck into the day-to-day aspects of the role after 18 months away from the sport.

"I've got to the point as well where I'm looking forward to the challenges of coaching again, and I've got the energy to do that," Smith said.

"My last stint was a nine-year stint with a lot of travel involved, and some ups and downs and all of those things that can wear and tear on individuals, no matter how strong we think we are. Sometimes, those things can get to you over a period of time.

"The beauty of coming back in now, I've got a four-month period, I'm not involved in any of the politics; I'm excited about what my remit is and looking forward to doing my best for the Rovers."