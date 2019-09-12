Danny McGuire excited for 'last dance' as Hull KR fight to avoid relegation

3:15 Hull KR's Danny McGuire says he just wants to enjoy his final match before retiring Hull KR's Danny McGuire says he just wants to enjoy his final match before retiring

Danny McGuire says he is excited about the pressure of a relegation fight in his last game of rugby league before retiring.

Hull KR are in a four-way relegation battle with Huddersfield, Wakefield and London - all four are on 20 competition points.

Trinity and the Broncos face off live on Sky Sports on Friday night, while at the AJ Bell, the Robins will know that any type of victory against Salford will be enough to secure their Super League status. Lose, however, and they will have to hope that their points difference is better than at least one other team at the bottom of the table.

McGuire, who won the Harry Sunderland Trophy in his last appearance for Leeds Rhinos when they won the 2017 Grand Final, says there are different types of pressure for a player, but that he is relishing the challenge of taking on Salford.

"It's a pressure situation that we're in," McGuire told Sky Sports. "I suppose it's exciting, to be honest with you, the challenges that you meet throughout your career.

"Sometimes playing in finals and big games you've got to motivate yourself in a different way.

"There's livelihoods at stake and players' contracts and that type of thing, so it's a different kind of pressure but I've just done everything as normal. Normal preparation: scrambled eggs for breakfast as usual this morning!

"I'm just looking forward to it, we need to just go out there and play well. I think we let ourselves down a little bit last week so we want to try and make up for that."

McGuire needs just one point to take his overall Super League career tally to 1,000. Asked if a last-gasp drop goal is written in the stars, McGuire says he will take points in any form.

"I'd take a try," said McGuire. "Or a couple of tries and a nice easy win!

"It's going to be a tough game. Salford are a good team and they're playing some really good footy at the minute and obviously they're challenging for the play-offs.

"We've just got to go and play well and if it happens to be a drop goal in the last minute to win it I'll take that as well, but it's a win for the team and to get our safety; that's our main priority."

McGuire was man of the match in the 2017 Grand Final

McGuire will be lacing up his boots for the last time as a player on Friday night, after which he will retire as a legend of the game. The 36-year-old has no problem admitting it will be a highly-charged moment for him when he walks out for his final fixture, and says he will try his best to enjoy it.

"I'm pretty emotional," said the half-back. "I'm an emotional guy but at the end of the day I've got to do my job on Friday, that's the main thing and that's the most important thing.

"I might shed a tear after the game, I'm not embarrassed to say that, but I know the time's right. My body's telling me - screaming at me - that time's up. So I know I've made the right decision and I'm pretty comfortable with that."

"It's been really special and I just want to enjoy my last dance."