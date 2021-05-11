Jordan Abdull: Hull KR half-back signs new three-year contract extension

Jordan Abdull has signed a new deal that will keep him at Hull KR until 2024

Half-back Jordan Abdull has signed a three-year contract extension which will keep him at Hull KR until the end of 2024.

The 25-year-old former Hull FC player, who rejoined Rovers from London Broncos on a two-year deal ahead of the 2019 season, has started all six league and cup games so far this year.

Abdull, who was a member of the Hull KR team that won promotion back to Super League in 2017, is the second player to sign a new long-term deal after hooker Jez Litten extended his contract with the club to the end of 2025.

"We're trying to build and grow a successful club, not just immediately, but for the future," coach Tony Smith said.

"Players like Jordan and Jez, as well as some other guys coming through, are those you want to try and build around.

"We'll still add and have some experienced players around those young guys. We are confident about their abilities and ambitions and they see that this club is going to have success.

"It's a shot in the arm for us all really. They are the right sort of people for us to have for our long-term future and they have the right sort of ambition so they fit the bill.

"Jordan has worked really hard for that. It hasn't been an easy road for him. He has worked hard and fought through some tougher periods in his career.

"He has learned a lot along the way and he is in the best spot he has been in for a long time physically and mentally.

"I'm delighted for Jordan and the club. It's great to hear that he doesn't want to go anywhere and he wants to stay and be a part of the club.

"He wouldn't do it unless he feels we are heading in the right direction but also we are all getting a bit impatient for that. We want to reach the highs we deserve and he is part of that - we want it to all happen in the next few years."