Ryan Hall: Hull KR winger signs contract extension until the end of 2023

Ryan Hall has extended his contract with Hull KR until 2023

Hull KR's England winger Ryan Hall has signed a contract extension with the Robins which will keep him at the club until the end of 2023.

The 33-year-old former Leeds favourite joined Hull KR last November on a two-year deal from Sydney Roosters and has now extended it by another year.

The announcement comes on the back of an excellent first year back in Super League in which he scored 15 tries in 20 appearances until his season was cut short due to a shoulder injury in last Saturday's win over Castleford.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith, who gave Hall his debut for both Leeds and England, is delighted to see him extend his stay in east Hull and expects him to continue past his current contract.

"Ryan's been great in all aspects from performance to try-scoring and leadership," said Smith. "He's been terrific.

"He's very professional and has been a really good influence. He takes care of himself and he's in great shape.

"I know he's got an injury at the minute but that's part and parcel of rugby league. It's not an issue that's going to restrict him very long, he'll be ready for pre-season.

"The way he's approached this year is just 100 per cent and he gives that all the time. I think for somebody who takes good care of himself and trains so hard, Ryan's got potential to play on for a long time yet."

Hall won six Grand Finals during his 12 seasons with the Rhinos and won 35 caps for his country.