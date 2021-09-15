Sky Sports to show 2021 Betfred Super League awards in October

The 2021 Super League awards will once again be broadcast live on Sky Sports

Super League and Sky Sports are pleased to announce that the 2021 Betfred Super League Awards will once again be shown on Sky Sports - on Monday October 4 at 8pm.

Sky Sports Rugby League presenter Brian Carney will host the annual awards, which recognise the best individual performances over the course of the season in categories such as Super League Young Player of the Year and Coach of the Year and the Spirit of Super League.

The show will end with the announcement of the Woman of Steel - the outstanding player in the Betfred Women's Super League in 2021 - and Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel for 2021.

The Top Try Scorer and Top Tackler Awards are still being contested into the final round of the regular season, meaning this week's games have extra significance for certain players.

With Hull FC's Danny Houghton unlikely to play due to injury, it looks like a two-horse race between Wigan Warriors team-mates Sam Powell and Joe Shorrocks in the Top Tackler rankings. Powell has made 807 tackles so far this season with Shorrocks slightly behind on 794.

Ken Sio of Salford Red Devils currently leads the way with 17 tries so far this season ahead of Hull KR's Ryan Hall (15), Fouad Yaha of Catalans Dragons (14) and Jake Mamo of Warrington Wolves (14).

Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones said: "Working with Sky Sports and broadcasting this to their audience allows people to be able to see and recognise the significant efforts our players and coaches have made this season. It gives us a great way to be able to celebrate the best of the 2021 Betfred Super League season.

"Last year proved to be a great success under the circumstances with fans tuning in to watch the show.

"It has been another challenging year but what has remained constant has been the exceptional performance levels displayed by every Super League player. Our players have been magnificent. The commitment they have shown to their clubs and fans has been a credit to the game.

"I hope all fans will join us on Sky Sports on Monday 4 October to see us revisit the very best of this season's action."

The Betfred Super League Awards will be shown on Sky Sports Mix at 8pm on Monday October 4.