Jared Waerea-Hargreaves: Hull KR swoop to sign NRL star and New Zealand international for 2025

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is aiming to replicate the impact some of Hull KR's other high-profile recruits from the NRL have made after agreeing to join for the 2025 Betfred Super League season.

The 35-year-old prop is a veteran of nearly 300 NRL matches for Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters, along with earning 33 Test caps for New Zealand, and his signing on a one-year deal for next year represents something of a coup for the Robins.

Waerea-Hargreaves follows the likes of fellow Kiwi international Shaun Kenny-Dowall, now on the coaching staff, and ex-Roosters back-row Kane Linnett who are both making their presence felt at Sewell Group Craven Park after moving from the Australian competition, and he is eager to live up to that reputation.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge," Waerea-Hargreaves said. "Those players have gone over there and established themselves and become town heroes.

"To see those two and Ryan Hall, who I played with a few years ago [at the Roosters], it's really exciting to come over to such a proud club and represent the people.

"This is my 17th season in the NRL, so I've got a fair bit of experience. I've played in some big games, and I want to be able to come in and work hard.

"I want to be able to support these guys in areas they need to be shown and be hands-on and do whatever it takes to bring as much positive stuff to these guys."

Waerea-Hargreaves and Kenny-Dowall have been close friends off the field for many years as well, and a meeting with him in Paris in November last year set the wheels in motion for the three-time NRL champion to make the move to the northern hemisphere after one more year in Sydney.

Speaking to Hull KR head coach Willie Peters, who guided the club to a Betfred Challenge Cup final appearance and the Super League play-off semi-finals in his first season in charge in 2023, convinced him it now was the time to move as well.

"He said that the team has been building for a number of years and were really successful last year and falling short, but they've got a really strong squad there this year," Waerea-Hargreaves said.

"They've obviously been training really hard, it showed in their performance against Hull FC. He said the club is in a really good position at the moment and there's passion within the club.

I want to work hard and show everyone I'm there to do good and be successful. It's only a few months away and I'm looking forward to getting over there in November.

"He said it needs a little bit more experience and I was so keen, as soon as I was talking to Willie I was like 'I'm super-keen and excited to get over there for you'."

The Robins kicked off the 2024 Super League season with a 22-0 win away to Hull FC in a fiery opening-night derby and hopes are high they can improve on last year's impressive performances in all competitions.

Waerea-Hargreaves would dearly love to help Hull KR claim a long-sought major honour when he arrives next year, but his main focus is on his own performance and showing he has plenty still to offer in the twilight of his stellar career.

"At this age, you don't look too far ahead," he said. "It's easy to say you want to win the Challenge Cup and fall into the blurriness of achievements, but I just want to get over there and get the respect of the people.

"I want to work hard and show everyone I'm there to do good and be successful. It's only a few months away and I'm looking forward to getting over there in November."

