Elliot Minchella: Hull KR fans can dream of Super League title but we are focused on Magic Weekend

With all eyes on Hull KR ahead of Magic Weekend, captain Elliot Minchella says he is focused on the job at hand, rather than dreaming of the Super League title.

It is shaping into a season to remember for Hull KR, who have won 16 out of their 21 matches to go top of the Super League table, with defending champions Wigan Warriors in second on points difference and Warrington Wolves two points further behind in third.

Willie Peters' side are arguably the in-form team heading into Super League's showpiece at Elland Road and, with six matches left of the regular season, they have put themselves in a strong position to compete in October's Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Despite the "hype" surrounding the side, Minchella is leaving the "dreaming" to the fans and is remaining focused on each game as they come - starting with Catalans Dragons on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"We want to win, six games to go, so we have got our eyes firmly set on Catalans," Minchella told Sky Sports.

"We don't read too much into the hype. We let other people talk about those sorts of things.

"The job of supporters is letting them dream, getting behind the team and letting them dream about stuff like [the play-offs].

"Us players, we have got to worry about doing the job on the field and let the supporters dream.

"Hopefully we can put smiles on faces starting Sunday and pick up another two points."

Although Minchella is excited to play at a venue with as much history as Elland Road, he admits the Dragons will provide a big test on Sunday, Steve McNamara's outfit having beaten Hull KR both home and away in 2024.

"I think stepping out here it is a new place for all of us. It is not somewhere that rugby league is played every week so it is exciting," he added.

"It is exciting for us players to come somewhere new, a great stadium with a lot of history, so we are buzzing for it.

"The Leeds United fans are very loud so hopefully the rugby league fans can take over and bring their own noise. It is going to be a good weekend.

"I think we have got our own confidence and belief in the group. You can't look too much at the table, you have got to worry about the next game.

"It is a cliche but if you look too far ahead at the end goal, you lose sight of what is in front of you.

"So, we are taking each game as it comes because we have got a big test on Sunday afternoon against Catalans.

"They are a very good side and we have not beaten them yet this year, so we are looking to right that.

"It is very tough. They have beaten us twice this year over in France and at our stadium so that burns a bit."

Warrington Wolves' George Williams and Leeds Rhinos Cameron Smith look ahead to Magic Weekend

