Elliot Minchella: Hull KR captain grateful for Super League Grand Final chance after five-year journey

The amount of work it takes to get to a Super League Grand Final, both on and off the field, is not lost on Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella.

Minchella has been with the Robins for five years, signing from hometown club Bradford Bulls in 2020 as his career resurged following a difficult exit from Leeds Rhinos in 2015.

In that time he has seen the club finish bottom of the table and reach a Challenge Cup final, and they will now compete to be crowned champions of Super League when they face Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Minchella's journey to being the first Hull KR captain to lead out his side at the 'Theatre of Dreams' became even tenser in the last couple of weeks after he missed their nerve-jangling semi-final game against Warrington Wolves after being banned for a dangerous tackle.

He relied on his team-mates to get to the 'big dance' - they got the job done, and he is now ready to show them how grateful he is when he steps onto the hallowed turf this weekend.

"I had every faith in my team-mates that they would get the job done but it was very tense to watch," said Minchella.

"I am very grateful to them and I am happy to be looking forward to the weekend.

"I am not a very good spectator. They dug deep, one to 17, so I am pleased for the boys that we have got another week.

"It is an awesome achievement [to be the first Hull KR captain to lead the team out] but I am not getting too fixated on that.

"Just full focus on training this week and then think about that later down the line."

Ahead of the Grand Final, Hull KR head coach Willie Peters revealed owner Neil Hudgell will be brought in to speak to his playing group about the journey the club has been on so they can understand the side's full rich history and what it has taken to get to this point.

Minchella, aware of what the club has been through, is ready to continue the exponential journey they have been on, focusing on continuing to build towards their goals, starting with a Grand Final victory against Wigan.

"I am very aware of the club's history, I have been here for five years now and on that journey with the club," he added.

"The club is on the up. I am just playing my part which is my part I can control when I am called upon.

"I understand the importance of my role in leading the boys, but I will focus on what I can control and that is what we focus on as a playing group.

"Year on year we have just built as a club, not got too far ahead of ourselves.

"We have our goals and intentions, build every year, and this year is no different."

How to watch

The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12, live on Sky Sports.

The match will take place at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.

